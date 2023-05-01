Steve Martin drops ‘Only Murders In The Building’ season 3 premiere date

The premiere date for the forthcoming new season of Only Murders In The Building has been revealed.

Steve Martin dropped the release date during his You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today! touring show alongside co-star Martin Short at the Walt Disney Theater. Dr. Phillips Center For The Performing Arts in Orlando over the weekend.

According to Variety, Martin said: “Catch the new season August 8,” before Short added: “Our show is like Steve trying to pee – it streams for 33 minutes.”

It comes after the first teaser trailer for season three dropped in March.

In January, it was also confirmed that Meryl Streep would join Martin, Selena Gomez and Short in the third season of the Hulu/Disney+ true crime and comedy series, which was renewed for a third run last year.

Martin, Gomez and Short star as true crime fanatic trio Charles, Mabel and Oliver in the show, which returned for a second season last summer. The final scene of season two introduced Paul Rudd as a new character called Ben Glen.

The murder mystery Hulu series earned 17 nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards, with Martin and Short receiving leading acting nods. However, despite making up the show’s trio of leads, Gomez was omitted from the list.

“We’re very happy we got a lot of nominations,” Martin said at the time. “We’re a little dismayed that Selena didn’t get nominated because she’s so crucial to the trio, to the show.

“She kind of balances us. In fact, in some ways you can say that we got nominated because of her balance in the show.”