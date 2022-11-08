Stormzy, Dua Lipa and more join Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard line-up

Stormzy and Dua Lipa are among the latest additions for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2022 – see the full list of names below.

The festive event is due to take place at The O2 in London across two nights next month (December 10-11). Yesterday (November 7), it was revealed that the likes of Coldplay, Lewis Capaldi and Sam Smith will perform at the first show.

Today (November 8), organisers confirmed that Stormzy will headline the second evening. The Croydon MC is set to release his third studio album ‘This Is What I Mean’ on November 25 via 0207 Def Jam. He’s already previewed the project with lead single ‘Hide & Seek’.

Stormzy is joined on the line-up by Dua Lipa, Aitch, Becky Hill, George Ezra, Tiësto, Joel Corry, as well as a ‘MistaJam & Friends’ segment featuring LF System, Eliza Rose and Belters Only.

Capital Breakfast‘s Roman Kemp, who announced the new names, said: “Wow, what a line-up! The excitement levels here at Capital HQ are already through the roof. It’s beginning to look a lot like the best Christmas party, ever…”

Here, you dropped this: 👑 The one and only @stormzy is on our Jingle Bell Ball line-up!! 🤩 #CapitalJBB pic.twitter.com/TRCJiD8gIL — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) November 8, 2022

Ashley Tabor-King OBE, Founder & Executive President of Global, added: “With the likes of Stormzy, Dua Lipa and Lewis Capaldi set to take to the stage at the Ball, Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is shaping up to be a spectacular weekend of incredible performances.

“We can’t wait to bring back the festivities as we throw the UK’s biggest Christmas party for Capital listeners!”

Tickets will be available from 9am GMT tomorrow (November 9) exclusively through the Global Player – get yours here.

Last year’s Jingle Bell Ball saw the likes of Ed Sheeran and Lil Nas X appear among the artists on night two, with Justin Bieber, Coldplay and more featuring as part of the first edition.