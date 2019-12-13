A song on Stormzy’s new album, ‘Heavy Is The Head’, features the theme tune from Tracy Beaker.

‘Superheroes’ – a song celebrating the black youth of Britain – ends with the grime MC singing lyrics from Keisha White’s ‘Someday’.

White’s track is best known as the theme song from the CBBC show The Story Of Tracy Beaker, which aired between 2002 and 2005.

As fans shared their reactions to ‘Heavy Is The Head’, which was released earlier today (December 13), many picked up on the interpolation. “Hearing that @stormzy Tracy Beaker sample made my shit day a little better,” wrote @Looksunshine on Twitter. “I can’t lie I almost cried!”

“First @peppapig tweets about Stormzy’s new album, now stormzy sings the tracy beaker theme tune?” Added @JamieVBM. “@Stormzy is taking over the UK Childrens TV Scene.”

Others called using part of the song the “ultimate throwback” and called for Stormzy to given a Grammy for the work. See those tweets and more reaction below.

Man is singing Tracy Beaker riddims on his album 😂😭. Give that man a grammy @stormzy — joezay (@pxpajoe) December 13, 2019

JFSKDFJSD its a bop and im literally uwuing that he sang it like hello tracy beaker is iconic and so is stormzy — lu (@callumthighway) December 13, 2019

@stormzy ultimate throwback with that ending in superheros. It's been years since my last time hearing the Tracy Beaker theme. pic.twitter.com/faDZpzUDLi — Renaiçon Solitaire (@Yuraisune) December 13, 2019

Stormzy and Tracy Beaker collab is the only thing getting me through this day — Martha (@Martha_EmilyMae) December 13, 2019

In other news… @stormzy has sampled the Tracy Beaker soundtrack on his new album, and I'm here for it — Elizabeth Platts (@LizziePlatts) December 13, 2019

‘Heavy Is The Head’ also features a collaboration with drill rapper Headie One called ‘Audacity’, which was released earlier this week (December 11). Elsewhere, Ed Sheeran, Burna Boy, Yebba, Aitch, Tiana Major9, and Grammy-winning R&B singer H.E.R. also appear on the record.

Meanwhile, Stormzy was one of many figures from the world of entertainment to share their thoughts on the results of the UK General Election this morning. Although he did not comment himself, the MC shared a tweet from writer Mehdi Hasan, which described predicted exit poll results as a “dark day for minorities in the UK”.