Trending:
News Music News

Stormzy’s new album ‘Heavy Is The Head’ samples the ‘Tracy Beaker’ theme tune and fans are loving it

The grime MC released his new album 'Heavy Is The Head' today (December 13)

Rhian Daly
Stormzy Tracy Beaker
Stormzy and 'Tracy Beaker' actor Dani Harmer CREDIT: Getty Images

A song on Stormzy’s new album, ‘Heavy Is The Head’, features the theme tune from Tracy Beaker.

‘Superheroes’ – a song celebrating the black youth of Britain – ends with the grime MC singing lyrics from Keisha White’s ‘Someday’.

White’s track is best known as the theme song from the CBBC show The Story Of Tracy Beaker, which aired between 2002 and 2005.

Advertisement

As fans shared their reactions to ‘Heavy Is The Head’, which was released earlier today (December 13), many picked up on the interpolation. “Hearing that @stormzy Tracy Beaker sample made my shit day a little better,” wrote @Looksunshine on Twitter. “I can’t lie I almost cried!”

“First @peppapig tweets about Stormzy’s new album, now stormzy sings the tracy beaker theme tune?” Added @JamieVBM. “@Stormzy is taking over the UK Childrens TV Scene.”

Others called using part of the song the “ultimate throwback” and called for Stormzy to given a Grammy for the work. See those tweets and more reaction below.

Advertisement

‘Heavy Is The Head’ also features a collaboration with drill rapper Headie One called ‘Audacity’, which was released earlier this week (December 11). Elsewhere, Ed Sheeran, Burna Boy, Yebba, Aitch, Tiana Major9, and Grammy-winning R&B singer H.E.R. also appear on the record.

Meanwhile, Stormzy was one of many figures from the world of entertainment to share their thoughts on the results of the UK General Election this morning. Although he did not comment himself, the MC shared a tweet from writer Mehdi Hasan, which described predicted exit poll results as a “dark day for minorities in the UK”.

Advertisement
Advertisement
News

General Election 2019: Conservatives declared winners after disastrous night for Labour

Nick Reilly -
Jeremy Corbyn and Jo Swinson will both stand down as party leaders.
Read more
Music News

General Election: Stormzy, Thom Yorke and Yungblud lead reactions as Conservatives secure huge victory

Nick Reilly -
"I'm so sad we lost this fight".
Read more
Features

Edward Norton: “If you take your work seriously, it’s all-consuming”

Olly Richards -
The 'Fight Club' star on working with Thom Yorke, new film 'Motherless Brooklyn' and building a Hollywood legacy
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.