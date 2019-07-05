‘Stranger Things’ fan theory offers alternative view on character’s shock fate in season 3

SPOILER WARNINGS: SERIOUSLY.

Stranger Things fans have speculated that the apparent death of Chief Hopper at the end of season three isn’t all as it seems.

The beloved police chief met his end in the latest season’s final episode, after the explosion of the machine which was used by Joyce to save the town of Hawkins.

However, it’s worth noting that we didn’t see his actual death – but instead witnessed the sights of HazMat suit clad officials as they turned to dust. Is this a poignant indication that Hopper has met his end?

Well, an alternative theory comes from a post-credits sequence which sees Russian prison guards looking at a cell and mentioning ‘The American’. As fans will know, this is the name that Grigori called Hopper on multiple occasions.

Admittedly this nugget of evidence is pretty vague, but there’s even more to it. As Cosmopolitan points out, Peter Gabriel’s cover of David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’ played in the background when the police discovered a body that was wrongly believed to be Will Byers’.

It’s again used in the finale of Season 3, when Eleven reads a poignant letter from Hopper – which could be a subtle hint that all is certainly not what it seems.

As fans delve into Season 3 of Stranger Things, there has also been praise for the bromance between Steve and Dustin – with actors Gaten Matarazzo and Joe Kerry speaking about how it’s proved to be one of the show’s most beloved threads.