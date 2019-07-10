‘Stranger Things’ fans have a new theory about the ending

Warning: All the spoilers ahead!

Fans of Stranger Things have a new theory about the ending of Season 3.

At the end of season 3, Chief Hopper is seemingly killed after being caught up in a huge explosion which happens at the Russian laboratory in Hawkins.

However, fans initially speculated that Hopper might be alive after his “death” happened off-screen. In the post-credits scene, the Russian military base are discussing an “American” captive too, which led many fans to believe that Hopper may still be alive.

Now, fans think that the American being referred to might actually be Bob Newby (Sean Astin) who played Joyce’s (Winona Ryder)’s former partne. He was seemingly killed after the Demogorgon attack in season two.

You can see some of the reactions below.

Meanwhile, Millie Bobby Brown discussed how she prepared to film “one of her most emotional scenes” following the presumed death of Chief Hopper.

The moment in question comes when Eleven reads an emotional letter left for her by Chief Hopper in the final episode.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Bobby Brown described how she opted for an unusual approach and listened to a recording from David Harbour as she filmed the scene.

“They had prerecorded David [Harbour] and they played it out loud,” she said. “I didn’t want to read that speech. I didn’t want to hear about it. I didn’t want to rehearse it.

“I just immediately wanted to put a camera on me and find the way I react and the way I reacted was pure devastation and sadness, and a distraught child that just lost her father or so she thinks. So it was definitely a raw emotion, especially because David Harbour and I are really close. He is just one of the greatest men. I think something I admire about David is he respects girls and women so much. It felt so… I’m so gutted and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, this is horrible.’ So the emotions were raw in that scene for sure.”

Opening up on the emotional toll of the scene, Brown also compared it to the moment that sees her preparing to leave Hawkins with the Byers family.

“It was as emotional as it looked. We all said, ‘Let’s just imagine that this [sic] the end of filming forever’”, said Brown. “And we all started immediately crying as soon as they said, action. It felt really genuine and it was like saying goodbye to best friends.”

Hopper’s death has so far proved to be a huge talking point among fans. After initial speculation led to discussions Hopper was still alive, actor David Harbour even responded directly to their theories.