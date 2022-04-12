‘Stranger Things’ prepares for war in new season four trailer

The official trailer for Stranger Things season four has been released – check it out below.

The supernatural series returns to Netflix in two parts this year, with Vol.1 premiering on May 27 and Vol.2 on July 1.

Millie Bobby Brown is set to reprise her role as Eleven alongside Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb MCLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke and Charlie Heaton.

Sink, who plays Max, mourns her brother Billy in the trailer as Hawkins tries to move on following the dramatic events, which included him sacrificing his life.

Eleven had relocated with Joyce and Will Byers, while a new threat emerges and a war creeps up on the horizon.

Take a look at the Stranger Things trailer below:

An official synopsis for the new batch of episodes reads: “It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier.

“In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

