‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobbie Brown opens up about reported links to a new MCU role

Stranger Things star Millie Bobbie Brown has denied reports that she is set to appear in an upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) project.

The actress rejected the claims during a live Instagram Q&A after rumours emerged that she was set to appear in the forthcoming Marvel movie, The Eternals. 

Brown said: “Everybody thinks I’m going to be in a Marvel movie…Not that I know of. My family and I have no idea.” She continued: “So I just want to let everyone know…that I’m not, as of right now.”

The rumours grew pace earlier this year after head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, said it would be “fun” to see Brown appear in the MCU.
He said: “[Brown] would be fun to see in the MCU. But nothing specific, or nothing to talk about [as yet].”

Millie Bobby Brown in Stranger Things season 3

Recently (July 10), Brown’s Stranger Things costar David Harbour has dismissed reports linking him to the role of a major character in phase four of MCU.

Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper in the hit Netflix series, had been rumoured to be in the running for the role of The Thing (from the Fantastic Four) after he was confirmed on the cast list for the upcoming Marvel movie Black Widow.

Speaking during an appearance on WIRED‘s ‘Celebrities Answer the Web’s Most Searched Questions’ along with his Stranger Things co-star Winona Ryder, Harbour was asked about the speculation surrounding his suitability for the role of The Thing in the MCU.

“The Thing is like a character in comic books and so there was all these speculations that that was what I was playing,” Harbour explained to Ryder, seemingly shutting down the rumours and significance of his recent quip that “I’m glad this thing is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe”.

“I’m not allowed to say anything about this particular film I’m doing, but… I play lots of things and I just use the word ‘thing’ in my vocabulary a lot.”

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Netflix announced that the latest season of Stranger Things had broken streaming records. The new season, which began streaming on Netflix on July 4, had already been seen by 40.7 million accounts upon its premiere.