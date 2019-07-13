The 'Stranger Things' star was rumoured to be joining MCU

Stranger Things star Millie Bobbie Brown has denied reports that she is set to appear in an upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) project.

The actress rejected the claims during a live Instagram Q&A after rumours emerged that she was set to appear in the forthcoming Marvel movie, The Eternals.

Brown said: “Everybody thinks I’m going to be in a Marvel movie…Not that I know of. My family and I have no idea.” She continued: “So I just want to let everyone know…that I’m not, as of right now.”

He said: “[Brown] would be fun to see in the MCU. But nothing specific, or nothing to talk about [as yet].”

Recently (July 10), Brown’s Stranger Things co–star David Harbour has dismissed reports linking him to the role of a major character in phase four of MCU.

Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper in the hit Netflix series, had been rumoured to be in the running for the role of The Thing (from the Fantastic Four) after he was confirmed on the cast list for the upcoming Marvel movie Black Widow.