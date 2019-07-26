Spoilers ahead!

Stranger Things star Mille Bobby Brown has revealed that a scene in season 3 of the hit Netflix show made her “vomit.”

In a new post on Instagram, Brown, who plays Eleven, shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the episode ‘E Pluribus Unum’. After trying to get inside Billy’s mind using her superpowers in the episode, Eleven is sent spinning after she falls through a void.

Quoting Dead or Alive’s ‘You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)’, Brown said: “u spin me right round baby right round ahhhh.”

She added: “Threw up after this.”

Earlier this week (July 23), Brown paid tribute to her Stranger Things co-star Dacre Montgomery, after his performance in the show’s latest season won praise from fans.

Posting a photo of the pair together as they filmed the pivotal scene, Brown wrote on Instagram: “One of my favourite people I’ve gotten to work with.

“Always so considerate and kind to me while filming some of the toughest scenes I’ve ever filmed. Mate, you gonna go snatch those awards okurrrr.”

Meanwhile, the producers of Stranger Things have hinted at a possible fourth season, with rumours that filming will begin sometime later this autumn.