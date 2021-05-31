Stranger Things have teased a “massive” event happening in a series of new on-set photos.

The post, which was shared on the Netflix show’s official Twitter account, showed four photos of Hawkins’ fictional cemetery and hints that filming on the much anticipated season 4 is close to an end.

The post was captioned: “Something ‘massive’ is happening at Hawkins cemetery” leading fans on social media to speculate a major character death is on the way in the next season. One of the photos shows cast members Charlie Heaton (who plays Jonathan Byers) and Natalia Dyer (who plays Nancy Wheeler) reading in the middle of the cemetery.

The post added: “No new photos, could be one of the last scenes of the season.”

You can see the images and the post below:

A new trailer shared earlier this month (May 6) teased Eleven’s (Millie Bobbie Brown) storyline for the upcoming season.

In the clip, a series of clips of children being tested in Dr Brenner’s (Matthew Modine) lab can be seen at the start. Dr Brenner was the manipulative director of a research lab who forced Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven to participate in his mind power experiments during season one.

While Dr. Brenner appeared to be killed by the Demogorgon in season one, an orderly told Eleven and Kali (Linnea Berthelsen) in season two that he was still alive. Fans are speculating that the latest trailer could now prove this.

The end frame pans to Eleven’s face, while Brenner asks: “Eleven, are you listening?”

Back in February, Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard said the show’s upcoming fourth season will be the “darkest” yet.

“Every season it gets darker. I will say [with] season three I was like, ‘This is the darkest season that there’ll ever be’ – exploding rats and everything,” he explained. “But really, season four so far… it’s the darkest season that’s ever been [made],” he told CBC Listen back in February.

“Every year it gets amped-up; every year it gets funnier, darker and sadder – and everything. So I’m really excited for people to see it.”