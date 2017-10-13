The Streets’ 10 best songs

Mike Skinner's been in the studio with Matty Healy and Slowthai - so does this mean new music is on the way? Here are 10 of The Streets' cult classics to enjoy whilst we wait...
Fit But You Know It (2004)
What happens: We’re not quite sure how well this track now rates on the woke-o-meter, but here Mike gives a dressing down to a lady he fancies.
Best bit: That chugging beat. The extreme rowdiness of it all.
Turn The Page (2002)
What happens: Like, everything. The opening track of The Streets’ debut album is an epic statement of intent, pitching Mike Skinner as Birmingham’s very own Maximus Decimus Meridius.
Best bit: The way it builds up. As powerful as a bout with Conor McGregor.
Weak Become Heroes (2002)
What happens: Mike sings the praises of acid house and 1990s ravers over a woozy electronic track.
Best bit: The drop as Mike sings “Only one choice in the city/Done voicing my pity, now let’s get to the nitty–gritty.”
Could Well Be In (2004)
What happens: Aww, Mike’s in love. With, according to the video, a young Alexa Chung,
Best bit: Those plaintive, pensive keys, of course.
Blinded By The Lights (2004)
What happens: Mike gets totally off his mash in the club and feels a bit sad. It’s epic.
Best bit: The massive wobbly synth line that runs throughout the whole track.
Dry Your Eyes (2004)
What happens: Mike tells the fellas it’s ok to be sad as he ponders a big break-up.
Best bit: Those violins, bringing all of the emotions.
Don’t Mug Yourself (2002)
What happens: Mike lets his heart have the better of him. By all means you can vibe with this girl, Mike, just don’t mug yourself.
Best bit: “Oi! Oi! Oi! Oi!”
Too Much Brandy (2002)
What happens: Mike goes to Amsterdam with the lads and drinks a lot of brandy. He then goes to Brixton and continues his booze-y mission.
Best bit: The south London bar shout-out that is: “Rah, rah, rah, it’s all back to the Dogstar.”They sell t-shirts with that line on, y’know. See also; referring to brandys as ‘Marlons’.
Has It Come To This? (2001)
What happens: The breakthrough track announced the arrival of Mike Skinner to the world – part rowdy lad, part street poet.
Best bit: The pirate radio call to arms of “Lock down your aerial”. Iconic.
Prangin Out (2006)
What happens: Mike’s life basically falls apart because of drugs and booze. But what a banger.
Best bit: The fact there’s a Pete Doherty cover version is quite exciting. It is surprisingly not terrible.
The Ultimate Streets Playlist
Heading to their UK tour in 2018? This collection of the best Streets songs will get you right up for it.