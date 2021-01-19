Study finds one in four young people have been “unable to cope” in pandemic

Young people are at risk of giving up on their futures during the pandemic, a leading UK charity has said.

According to The Guardian, an annual survey of young people’s happiness and confidence by The Prince’s Trust delivered the worst findings in its 12-year history.

A quarter of the young people interviewed by YouGov said they felt unable to cope with life during the coronavirus pandemic, while half of respondents said current political and economic events had directly affected their mental health.

“The pandemic has taken a devastating toll on young people’s mental health and wellbeing,” said Jonathan Townsend, the UK chief executive of The Prince’s Trust.

“Many believe they are missing out on being young, and sadly we know that the impact of the pandemic on their employment prospects and overall wellbeing could continue far into their futures.”

68 percent of those studied also said they felt like they are “missing out on being young”, while 58 per cent said constant news about the pandemic makes them feel anxious.

Emma Taylor, the UK people director at Tesco, which carried out the study in partnership with The Prince’s Trust, said: “The findings of this year’s Youth Index highlight how vital it is to support young people to develop skills and build their confidence, to support their future. In these extraordinarily difficult times, supporting young people’s mental health is paramount.”

Last year, Mental health charity Student Minds shared advice for those who might be struggling to cope while at university during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a tough time for students around the country,” charity ambassador and mental health author Lucy Nichol told NME. “Starting uni as a fresher is one thing, but moving away from home amid the pandemic is quite another.

“However, this year it isn’t just first year students that are having to deal with uncertainty – returning students are heading back into a whole new world of study too. With online lectures, self-isolation measures in some universities and restrictions on socialising across the board, some students will feel the impact on their mental health.