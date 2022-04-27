Superorganism share “deliciously obnoxious” new pop single ‘crushed.zip’

Superorganism have dropped a new single ‘crushed.zip’ – you can listen to it below.

The track is the latest preview of the London-based pop collective’s forthcoming second album ‘World Wide Pop’, following previous singles ‘It’s Raining’ and ‘Teenager’.

“It’s a musical journey through the anxieties and isolation that can arise from being an artist, it’s ultimately delicious though”, said guitarist Harry.

Singer Orono Noguchi added: “I was thinking about Kanye [West] and Elliott Smith a lot (which is most of the time). I wanted to do like a really depressing and personal song but with the most deliciously obnoxious pop packaging. Stuart Price’s production really elevated it to the next level.”

The London-based collective will release the follow-up to their 2018 self-titled debut on July 15 via Domino. You can pre-order/pre-save the record from here.

It boasts contributions from Stephen Malkmus, Dylan Cartlidge as well as the Japanese musician and actor Gen Hoshino.

Superorganism will showcase ‘World Wide Pop’ on a UK headline tour this autumn, which concludes with a show at Scala in London on September 21. Gigs will also take place in Europe and North America.

Before that the band will hit the road for a series of UK instore concerts to celebrate the release of their new record, which includes a stop at London’s Rough Trade East on July 15. You can view the full list of dates below and purchase tickets here.

Superorganism’s 2022 UK tour dates are as follows:

JULY

15 – Rough Trade East, London

16 – Resident instore, Brighton

17 (afternoon) – Pie & Vinyl instore, Portsmouth

17 (evening) – Rough Trade instore, Bristol

18 – Rough Trade, Nottingham

19 – Jumbo, Leeds

20 – Pryzm, Kingston



SEPTEMBER

16 – Chalk, Brighton

17 – Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds

18 – SWG3 Warehouse, Glasgow

20 – Gorilla, Manchester

21 – Scala, London

Reviewing the band’s self-titled debut album, NME‘s Thomas Smith wrote: “It’s full of colourful characters and, for the most part, each song plays its part in this ambitious and vibrant debut record. Little before has sounded quite as unhinged but fun.”