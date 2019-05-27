Sylvester Stallone says ‘Cobra’ spin-off TV series could be on the way

He's the cop who puts the "tough" into "tough on crime."

Sylvester Stallone has revealed that 1986 cop thriller ‘Cobra’ could be being reworked into a TV series.

Released back in 1986, Cobra saw Stallone play Marion Cobretti, a cop who put the “tough” into “tough on crime,” and features the immortal line: “You’re the disease, and I’m the cure.” Adapted by Stallone himself from Paula Gosling’s novel, Fair Game, his character is called upon to protect Ingrid Knudsen, the only surviving witness to a strange murderous cult’s activities.

Speaking at a Q&A in his honour at Cannes, Stallone revealed that he’s looking to turn Cobra into a streaming TV series.

Asked to address the legacy of the movie by an audience member, Stallone said: “[Cobra] was, ‘what if Bruce Springsteen had a gun?’ That was rock n’ roll meets drama. That should have been another franchise because that character was so cool.”

He continued: “And I blew it. My personal life got in the way. But we’re trying to bring it back as a streaming TV series. Bring out the zombie squad. I’m long gone, but the idea is really good.”

Offering no further details, stay tuned for more information. In the meantime, check out the trailer for the movie below.

Meanwhile, a release date has finally been set for Sylvester Stallone’s final Rambo movie.

The fifth and final film in the series – Rambo: Last Blood – has been confirmed to be released on the big screen by Lionsgate on September 20, 2019.

The film follows Rambo as he travels to Mexico after his friend’s daughter is kidnapped, and he quickly finds himself up against one of Mexico’s most violent cartels.