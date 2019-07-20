Take a look at breathtaking new footage from Netflix’s ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’

The prequel to the 1980s cult classic looks truly stunning

Netflix has unveiled some breathtaking new footage from their upcoming Jim Henson-inspired series, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

Acting as a prequel to the 1980s cult classic, the new Netflix series boasts a stellar cast, including Simon Pegg, Helena Bonham Carter, Taron Egerton, Andy Samberg, Mark Hamill and Nathalie Emmanuel.

A behind-the-scenes teaser was released at Comic-Con International yesterday (July 19), featuring some breathtaking scenes and remarkable puppetry.

“Puppetry is an art-form in and of itself, and that’s what you’re watching,” Pegg explains in the clip.

Take a look at the behind-the-scenes featurette below:

A magical trip to the world of Thra introduces viewers to the Gelflings, a trio who will eventually inspire a revolution against the eerie Skeksis and their Emperor skekSo (Star Trek‘s Jason Isaacs).

The Gelflings are played by Rocketman actor Taron Egerton (Rian), New Mutants‘ Anya Taylor-Joy (Brea) and Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel (Deet).

During their journey to rescue the Crystal of Truth, the Gelflings will cross paths with an array of characters voiced by Star Wars‘ Mark Hamill, Sherlock‘s Toby Jones and Black Mirror‘s Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Outlander‘s Caitriona Balfe, Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Andy Samberg, Tomb Raider‘s Alicia Vikander, Key and Peele‘s Keegan-Michael Key, Harry Potter‘s Helena Bonham-Carter and Emmanuel’s Game of Thrones on-screen torturer Lena Headey will inhabit Thral also.

Sigourney Weaver has also joined the cast as the mysterious Myth-Speaker, whose narration will guide the Gelflings on their quest.

