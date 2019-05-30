Take a look at Disneyland’s new ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ attraction

The new theme park will open in Anaheim, California tomorrow

The first photos of Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park have been released ahead of its opening tomorrow (May 31).

The 14-acre attraction is located in Anaheim, California and precedes another similar park that will open at Disney World in Orlando, Florida on August 29.

Star Wars actor John Boyega, who plays Finn in the latest trilogy of films, posted a photo of the site on his Instagram page after visiting the park. “Meet the amazing cast of Batuu ready to give the fans all around the world the most immersive Star Wars experience!” He captioned the post.

“Star Wars #GalaxysEdge opens its doors in one week at @disneyland and don’t you worry i’ll be there to help guide you through one of the most insane rides! It was a pleasure to work with the team on this. Enjoy and may the force be with you.”

See more photos of the new theme park below.

Visitors to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge within its first three weeks of opening will only get four hours within the attraction in an attempt to reduce congestion and long queues. However, the park will give bathroom passes to visitors who find themselves in hours-long lines.

The park reportedly cost $1 billion (£793 million) to build. As well as rides and attractions, it will feature a host of restaurants inspired that will serve food and drink (including alcohol) inspired by the franchise.

It was confirmed last year that visitors will be able to pilot the Millennium Falcon on the Smuggler’s Run ride, as well as act as its gunners or flight engineers. Fans can also come face-to-face with Kylo Ren on the Rise Of The Resistance ride.