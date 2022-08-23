‘Tales From The Borderlands’ returns with a chaotic new cast

2K has revealed New Tales From The Borderlands, a follow-up to the first game that introduces a fresh story and new set of characters to the world of Promethea.

A “spiritual successor” to Telltale Games‘ 2014 Tales From The Borderlands, New Tales is an interactive narrative game set on the planet of Promethea, one year after the events of Borderlands 3. In New Tales From The Borderlands, the main characters are in a race to find a legendary Vault before Tediore – an invading weapons manufacturer – can open it.

As described in the game’s first trailer, those main characters are a “trio of losers trying to get through a bad day” – Frogurt diner owner Fran, scientist Anu, and her “streetwise” brother Octavio.

“Face down a planetary invasion, vicious vault monster, and cold-hearted capitalist in this cinematic thrill ride where what happens next is up to you,” reads the game’s description. “Meet a motley cast full of misfits, assassin bots, and talking guns in this race to the top!”

New Tales From The Borderlands is being developed by Gearbox Quebec, rather than Telltale, which made the original game. While this means the series is getting a new art style and animation, developers who worked on the 2014 game’s narrative were brought on to ensure it followed the same style of storytelling.

The game will also share Tales From The Borderlands‘ approach to interactivity, which will task players with making what they believe to be the best decisions for the characters under their control.

New Tales From The Borderlands launches on current and last-gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as Nintendo Switch and PC, on October 21 2022.

