Recent vinyl releases from Tame Impala and The Courteeners lead the way on a bestselling vinyl list of 2020 so far – but it was classic albums that dominated the three top spots.

As revealed by The Official Top 40 Bestselling Vinyl Albums and Singles of 2020 list, Tame Impala took the fourth spot on the list with their latest album, ‘The Slow Rush’, while The Courteeners most recent offering, ‘More. Again. Forever’ followed in fifth.

The top three spots were filled by classic album releases with Amy Winehouse’s ‘Back To Black’ at number 1, Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ at number 2 and ‘Rumours’ by Fleetwood Mac at Number 3.

Other artists to make the Top 10 album’s list included Lewis Capaldi, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Blossoms and Bombay Bicycle Club.

You can see the full lists here.

In the single’s list, Noel Gallagher’s ‘Blue Moon Rising’ took the top spot, followed by David Bowie’s ‘Alabama Song’.

Others in the top ten included Khruangbin and Leon Bridges, Pet Shop Boys, Morrissey, Lovely Eggs, Squid, Harry Styles, Gerry Cinnamon and T-Rex.

Meanwhile, it was announced yesterday that Spain’s official albums chart has been put on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The country currently has 146,690 confirmed cases of COVID-19. As of today (April 8), its total death toll stands at 14,555 while a state of alarm remains in place nationwide.

As a result of the pandemic’s strain on the music industry, Promusicae – the organisation who’ve compiled Spain’s chart since 1986 – announced their decision to stop publishing their run-down best-selling albums until the situation improves.

In a statement issued to Billboard, Promusicae said that sales of physical music “by mail or messenger could almost serve as testimony to the fact that records are not essential items”. They added that physical sales are “almost irrelevant” at present.

It is estimated that the economic impact on physical sales in Spain will amount to around €43 million (£38m), which is approximately equal to half of the total earnings made from LPs and CDs last year.