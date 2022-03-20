‘Ted Lasso’ producers say new season will bring “a bunch of surprises”

The producers of Ted Lasso have said fans can expect a “bunch of surprises” in the new season of the show.

Speaking to Deadline, producers Kip Kroeger and Liza Katzer confirmed that filming on season three of the hit Apple+ television series had begun while also giving fans an update on what they could expect from the new season.

“We started [shooting] a week ago,” Kroeger said. Speaking about what to expect, he added: “It’s deeper into the backstories. You know, we’re going to get a little more information about where they came from.”

Katzer continued: “I think it’s just more of what everyone loves and what has worked and just going deeper into the characters.”

Producer and director Declan Lowney also gave a further update, saying: “And knowing those guys there’s bound to be a bunch of surprises, things you didn’t see coming, some curveballs in there.”

When asked by Deadline if the series will end after the next, Katzer hinted that there may be more to come.

“That is the question,” Katzer replied when asked. “We don’t know. We hope it goes on… Initially we were down for three, but it’s up in the air at the moment.”

However, Kroeger then added: “Somebody’s always said there would only be three seasons”.

Ted Lasso has won seven Emmy Awards in total, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Lead Actor In A Comedy Series for its titular star Jason Sudeikis.

In NME’s four-star review of Ted Lasso season two, the show was described as a “wholesome series that embraces the spirit of England’s heroes”.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran recently revealed that he’s been asked to write a song for the upcoming third season.