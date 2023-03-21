Ted Nugent urges Trump supporters to “remain peaceful” if former President is arrested

Ted Nugent has urged supporters of Donald Trump to “remain peaceful” if the former President is arrested.

Trump has claimed that he will be arrested today (Tuesday, March 21) on charges related to an investigation into a $130,000 (£106,000) payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, per BBC News.

Back in 2016, Daniels offered to sell her account of what she claimed was an adulterous affair she had with Trump in 2006. It’s said that the ex-POTUS’ lawyer Michael Cohen subsequently paid her $130k to keep quiet.

Should Trump be arrested, he would be the first US president to be indicted.

Speaking a the recent edition of his news commentary series The Nightly Nuge, controversial US singer-songwriter and activist Nugent – who is an avid Trump supporter – told his viewers to “stand strong” and “remain peaceful” no matter the outcome.