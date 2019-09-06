Tegan and Sara announce UK tour dates

The Canadian duo are heading to the UK in November

Tegan and Sara have announced a trio of UK dates for November – check out full dates and ticket details below.

In support of their upcoming album ‘Hey, I’m Just Like You’, the duo will be returning to the UK to play shows in Brighton, London and Manchester next year.

The news precedes the release of ‘High School’, Tegan and Sara’s first memoir, out September 24. The pair found old cassette tapes containing their very first songs, which were written between the ages of 15 and 17, when they were researching their upcoming memoir. ‘Hey, I’m Just Like You’ reinvents one of the original recordings they discovered.

The full list of Tegan and Sara’s UK tour dates are below, with tickets on sale from 10am on Friday September 13.

November

16 – Brighton, UK Theatre Royal

17 – London, UK Shepherds Bush Empire

19 – Manchester, UK Albert Hall

Meanwhile, Tegan and Sara recently spoke about the new album, also called ‘Hey I’m Just Like You’ and due for release September 27: “This is the record we never could have made as teenagers, full of songs we never could have written as adults.”