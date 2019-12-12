Trending:

Tekashi 6ix9ine writes apology letter to judge as he awaits sentencing

"While I have been incarcerated, I have had time to reflect on the recklessness and foolishness of my decisions."

Nick Reilly
Tekashi 6ix9ine has reportedly written a letter of apology to a US judge, as he awaits sentencing for racketeering charges.

The US rapper, real name Daniel Hernandez, has shown remorse for “gang affiliation” in the new letter, which was written in the hope that he will receive a lenient prison sentence.

According to TMZ, who obtained the letter, Hernandez admits to his “crimes” while claiming that his life is “crashing down”.

The 23-year-old writes: “As my sentencing date approaches, I am becoming more and more overwhelmed with emotions… ‘t honestly feels like my world is crashing down. There is no excuse, no justification and no apology good enough in this world to explain my crimes.

“While I have been incarcerated, I have had time to reflect on the recklessness and foolishness of my decisions. I wake up every morning asking myself was it worth it?”

The rapper later explains how he considers himself to be a role model “to millions of people as an artist, as a celebrity and as a human being” and says that fans across the world can learn from the consequences of his own mistakes.

Tekashi 6ix9ine. Credit: Getty

Describing his affiliations with the Nine Trey gang, Tekashi also speaks of feeling “relief” when he was arrested because the gang had “control of his life”.

His letter adds: “I know that I am not a victim because my actions contributed to this mess… I now know that I am remorseful for what happened because I was blessed with the gift of an opportunity that most people dream of but I squandered it by getting involved with the wrong people and misrepresenting myself.”

He concludes the appeal to US judge Paul A Engelmayer by saying he is “truly sorry for the harm [he’s] caused” and appeals for a second chance to “dedicate a portion of [his] life ensuring others don’t make the same mistakes.”

His own appeal comes after prosecutors in the case against Tekashi officially recommended that the rapper receives a reduced sentence.

Earlier this week, a retrial was also sought for Anthony ‘Harv’ Ellison, one of the men convicted of kidnapping and robbing Tekashi 6ix9ine.

