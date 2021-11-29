Teyana Taylor updates fans after being hospitalised for exhaustion

Teyana Taylor has given an update on Instagram after she was hospitalised for exhaustion on her ‘The Last Rose Petal Tour’. See her post below.

“Thank you for being so understanding,” Taylor wrote alongside a photo of her in hospital. “Y’all know Petunia don’t miss no shows & most importantly, know I’ve been leaving it all on tha stage for a month straight 1000%. So I am really saddened to have not been able to do the same for you last night.

My team & I tried everything down to the very last second to get me out on that stage, but my body simply just gave out, which actually started a few days ago. SHUT DOWN, my body actually low key betrayed me cause ah b*tch was tryna get on that stage.”

Taylor added that she will be rescheduling the show with another Connecticut performance in the near future.

“Y’all know I’m with the shits!” she said. “Y’all have seen me with a broken foot and all types of other crazy shit but still got on that stage and bodied it. But honestly you have to listen to your body and know when to sit down; or it will definitely sit you down….. in the ER mine sat my ass down in the ER for sure but I’ve since got the proper fluids and nutrients put back into my body all night/morning & will take the next few off days to continue to recover.”

The singer announced ‘The Last Rose Petal Tour’ in September, noting that it would be her final tour before retirement. Last year, following her third release ‘The Album’, Taylor announced she was retiring from music. However, later she clarified that the announcement was a “warning” to her record label, saying “I constantly feel alone, I’m constantly feel under-appreciated, I constantly feel failed…there is literally no push.”

She later confirmed to Cam Newton’s BET series Sip ‘N Smoke, that she was retiring for good.

Taylor also recently revealed she underwent emergency surgery after she discovered lumps in her breast.