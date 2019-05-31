The 1975’s Matty Healy says Ivor Novello win gave him “imposter syndrome”

'A Brief Inquiry...' impressed The Academy

The 1975‘s Matty Healy has discussed how winning two Ivor Novello awards gave him “imposter syndrome.”

The annual ceremony that celebrates songwriting was held at London’s Grosvenor House last week. Healy and co. were awarded the Songwriters Of The Year prize during the event, along with Best Contemporary Song for ‘Love It If We Made It’.

Of the former, The Academy described the group’s work on ‘A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships’ as “daring, vulnerable and recklessly honest”, adding that the LP “stands out as a vivid picture of modernity.”

Now, Healy has now spoken of what the prestigious nod means to the band while reflecting on his songwriting process.

“The whole Ivor Novellos has been amazing, it’s such a shame we couldn’t make it,” the frontman told NME of the double win. “I mean, we’d never pull a show to go to an awards ceremony, so I think that’s a testament to the award itself.

“I wish I was there, because being voted by your peers… it’s loads of songwriters saying that I’m the best one of the year. It’s fucking amazing – imagine that!

“It gives you imposter syndrome,” Healy added. “The creative process is so messy and fraught. If people knew, they wouldn’t be giving me this award. Like, I’ve winged it. That’s what you always think, that you’ve winged it.”

Meanwhile, Matty Healy has also revealed the band’s plans for their upcoming Reading & Leeds headline slot. Speaking about his own teenage experiences at the festival, the singer told NME: “It was the pilgrimage to culture for me – it was fucking amazing.”

Following up on ‘A Brief Inquiry…‘, The 1975 are set to release their new record, ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’, later this summer.