The 1975’s Matty Healy says band’s upcoming UK tour will be “intimate”

The 1975’s Matty Healy has said that the band’s upcoming shows in support of their new album will be “intimate”.

Speaking to Rolling Stone UK, Healy said the band were currently considering how to tour their upcoming new album, ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’.

He revealed the tour would begin in the US in 2022 and then head to the UK in early 2023, saying that it would be an “intimate” experience, in contrast to the expansiveness of the tour to support their last album.

Advertisement

“I want people to feel like they’re in a little theatre as opposed to an IMAX,” Healey said of the experience he wants fans to have while watching the live shows.

The band’s upcoming new album, which is 11 tracks long, will arrive this October. Posters were spotted by fans confirming that the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ will arrive in full on October 14 via Dirty Hit.

This August, The 1975 will also make their live return, playing two gigs as part of Japan’s Summer Sonic Festival. The gigs will mark the band’s first live shows since they performed in Dublin in March 2020.

The band’s most recent album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ came in mid-2020, and at the start of the 2022, they shared footage which appeared to show the band back at work in the studio.

Earlier this year, Healy rejoined Reddit to share new details on the album, telling fans: “Hey guys I’ve just started doing interviews where I explain the record and it’s context.”

Advertisement

He went on to explain that ‘New York’, a song believed to be a new 1975 track that he performed live in Los Angeles while supporting Phoebe Bridgers last year, is actually by Dirty Hit labelmate Benjamin Francis Leftwich.

“I love the song and it didn’t have a bridge. So when I opened up for Phoebe I kinda wanted to do that old school Greenwich Village folk scene thing where people used to just play songs that were knocking around by other artists,” he explained.

“The bridge was written by me. And then became ‘Part of the Band’. ‘New York’ will be finished eventually but is not a song of The 1975. Love you see you really soon x.”