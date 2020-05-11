The Beths announce new livestream this week

New Zealand band The Beths will host another livestream this week on both Instagram and YouTube.
In a post to their Instagram today (May 11), the band promised to perform new material from their forthcoming album.
The Auckland group also teased the stream will include “big news” and a “sneek peak” [sic] of a new music video. Vocalist Liz Stokes and guitarist Jon Pearce also plan to catch up with their bandmates – bassist Ben Sinclair and drummer Tristan Deck.
The livestream takes place at midnight New Zealand time on Wednesday, May 13.
View the band’s full post and international times below:
Surprise! We're doing another special live-stream on Tuesday via Youtube (subscribe?) and Insta (follow?). In this one we promise to deliver: . -The theme from It's Alive With Brad -More BIG NEWS (a new song??) -More catch ups with Ben n Tristan -A Sneek Peek!!? (of a video) -Some Beths songs, old n new -A cover?? . . Link in bio 🙂 Thanks again to @Toby Morris for another brill poster <3 PS. We've rotated the timezones round a bit, so places that couldn't tune in last time can join in this time. We'll rotate it again for the next one too, so sorry if this one is at 4am where you are! If you are confused comment your location and I will let you know your time and date. Love from the beths <3
The Beths held a previous livestream in early April, in which they announced their forthcoming second album ‘Jump Rope Gazers’. The album is set for release on July 10 through Carpark Records.
The livestream also included The Beths’ rendition of the theme from Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The group also performed an acoustic version of their latest single, ‘Dying To Believe.’
The Beths are currently still scheduled for the Australasian leg of Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy’s Hella Mega Tour this November. The band were also scheduled to perform at the UK’s Latitude Festival and their own North American tour. Both have since been cancelled, due to restrictions put in place from the coronavirus pandemic.