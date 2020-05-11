The Beths announce new livestream this week

New Zealand band The Beths will host another livestream this week on both Instagram and YouTube.

In a post to their Instagram today (May 11), the band promised to perform new material from their forthcoming album.

The Auckland group also teased the stream will include “big news” and a “sneek peak” [sic] of a new music video. Vocalist Liz Stokes and guitarist Jon Pearce also plan to catch up with their bandmates – bassist Ben Sinclair and drummer Tristan Deck.

Advertisement

The livestream takes place at midnight New Zealand time on Wednesday, May 13.

View the band’s full post and international times below:

The Beths held a previous livestream in early April, in which they announced their forthcoming second album ‘Jump Rope Gazers’. The album is set for release on July 10 through Carpark Records.

The livestream also included The Beths’ rendition of the theme from Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The group also performed an acoustic version of their latest single, ‘Dying To Believe.’

Advertisement

The Beths are currently still scheduled for the Australasian leg of Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy’s Hella Mega Tour this November. The band were also scheduled to perform at the UK’s Latitude Festival and their own North American tour. Both have since been cancelled, due to restrictions put in place from the coronavirus pandemic.