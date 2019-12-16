The UK’s Top 100 songs of the decade has been revealed

The UK’s top 100 songs of the decade have been revealed.

Compiled by the Official Charts Company, the list contained 55 number one singles and took in over 207 million chart sales.

The number one spot was taken by Ed Sheeran with his song ‘Shape of You’, which spent 14 weeks at the summit in 2017. He took up another three songs in the top ten.

Following Sheeran was Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars‘ hit, ‘Uptown Funk’ which spent seven weeks at number one following its release in 2014.

Other artists in the top ten include Drake, Justin Bieber and Pharrell Williams. You can see the top 40 below and read the full 100 entries here.

1. ‘Shape of You’, Ed Sheeran

2. ‘Uptown Funk’, Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars

3. ‘Thinking Out Loud’, Ed Sheeran

4. ‘Despacito (Remix)’, Luis Fonsi/Daddy Yankee/Justin Bieber

5. ‘Perfect’, Ed Sheeran

6. ‘One Dance’, Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla

7. ‘Happy’, Pharrell Williams

8. ‘All of Me’, John Legend

9. ‘Sorry’, Justin Bieber

10. ‘Rather Be’, Clean Bandit featuring Jess Glynne

11. ‘Castle On The Hill’, Ed Sheeran

12. ‘Mr Brightside’, The Killers

13. ‘Wake Me Up’, Avicii

14. ‘Love Yourself’, Justin Bieber

15. ‘Shotgun’, George Ezra

16. ‘Someone Like You’, Adele

17. ‘Take Me To Church’, Hozier

18. ‘Cheap Thrills’, Sia

19. ‘Let Her Go’, Passenger

20. ‘Budapest’, George Ezra

21. ‘Pompeii’, Bastille

22. ‘Cheerleader (Feliz Jaehn Remix)’, OMI

23. ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’, James Arthur

24. ‘Someone You Loved’, Lewis Capaldi

25. ‘Hello’, Adele

26. ‘Unforgettable’, French Montana featuring Swae Lee

27. ‘New Rules’, Dua Lipa

28. ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’, Justin Timberlake

29. ‘What Do You Mean’, Justin Bieber

30. ‘7 Years’, Lukas Graham

31. ‘Titanium’, David Guetta featuring Sia

32. ‘Blurred Lines’, Robin Thicke/TI/Pharrell

33. ‘Stay With Me’, Sam Smith

34. ‘The A Team’, Ed Sheeran

35. ‘Closer’, Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

36. ‘Get Lucky’, Daft Punk featuring Pharrell Williams

37. ‘Havana’, Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug

38. ‘One Kiss’, Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa

39. ‘Counting Stars’, OneRepublic

40. ‘Chandelier’, Sia

In other chart news, Jarvis Cocker could be on course for this year’s Christmas Number 1 following the results of last week’s General Election.

Now, a campaign on social media – set up by St. Etienne co-founder Bob Stanley – is trying to get the song to number one in time for Christmas following last week’s election result. The Facebook group, ‘ Fancy Getting “C**ts Are Still Running The World” to UK Xmas No.1?’ has quickly gathered pace with ‘Running The World’ now already close to the Top 40.

Last year, LadBaby claimed the Christmas Number 1 single with ‘We Built This City’ beating Ava Max and Ariana Grande to the top spot.

YouTube star and dad blogger Mark Hoyle together with his wife Roxanne and their two sons recorded their own version of Starship’s 1985 hit, ‘We Built This City’, as an ode to sausage rolls – rather than rock and roll. All proceeds from the song went to food bank charity The Trussell Trust.

Speaking to NME recently, Hoyle said: “It was crazy to be in the conversation last year, and the fact that we’re even being talked about [this year] and that it could even be possible is just madness. You look at who you’re up against: Stormzy, Ed Sheeran, Mariah Carey — it’s the 25th anniversary of ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ this year, too. It’s just mad.”