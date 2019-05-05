“Everybody’s jaws were dropping”: The Cure on recording their “epic” long-awaited new album

Robert Smith and co. say it is likely to be their last...

The Cure have offered an update on their “epic” upcoming new album, revealing that it could be the band’s last full-length release. Check out the clip below.

The iconic Crawley group, whose last LP ‘4:13 Dream’ arrived in 2008, have been back in the studio working on their as-yet-untitled 14th record. Frontman Robert Smith previously described the new material as “so dark” and “incredibly intense”.

Now, the band have spoken further on the project and said that it is likely to be their final album.

“I personally think it will be the last Cure record,” keyboardist Roger O’Donnell told SiriusXM. “I know it’s been said a million times before, but at this stage in our lives…”

Going on to describe the sound of the album, the musician added: “It’s epic, I can say that about it. I mean, playing it and sitting there and listening back to it… everybody’s jaws were dropping.

“I said to Robert a couple of years ago, ‘We have to make one more record, and it has to be the saddest record that’s ever been made and the most dramatic’. And I think it will be.”

Elsewhere in the radio chat, Smith also claimed that the album could be the band’s last. “As far as I’m concerned, yeah, this is it,” he said. “But I’ve gone into every album thinking this is it, and not glibly. I actually think this is it.”

With the band set to headline Glastonbury next month along with many other festivals across the summer, O’Donnell also said that new music could be previewed at the upcoming shows.

“We’re thinking about playing it live, whenever we get to do that [and] whenever it gets finished,” he said.

Meanwhile, The Cure’s longtime video director Tim Pope has confirmed that the group’s 2018 Hyde Park show will be released in cinemas this summer. Earlier this week, the band announced plans to livestream an upcoming gig to celebrate the 30th anniversary of ‘Disintegration’.