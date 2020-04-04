The-Dream announces release date for new album ‘Sextape 4’

The-Dream has announced the release date for his upcoming new album ‘Sextape 4’.

The hitmaker, who has worked with everyone from Jay-Z and Beyoncé to Rihanna and Justin Bieber, shared news of the fourth instalment of the R&B series on his Instagram earlier today.

“Honestly, I didn’t want to put it out with what’s going on in the world and here!” he said. “I had so many people tel me , NO music is what we need right now more than ever. Love and Blessings to everyone touched by this moment in our lives. 4-17 out EVERYWHERE!”

‘Sextape 4’ follows 2018’s ‘Ménage à Trois: Sextape Vol. 1, 2, 3’. The three-volume album consisted of 40 tracks, including ‘Challenger’, ‘Bedroom’, and ‘Super Soaker’.

Last month, The-Dream shared the album’s tracklisting – see it below.

Meanwhile, The-Dream took part in a songwriters battle with Sean Garrett hosted by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz – and during the set he played a previously unheard version of Jay-Z‘s ‘Holy Grail’.

Coming after last week’s producer battle between Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, the two prolific songwriters, who collectively have written for the likes of Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Chris Brown, Destiny’s Child, Usher, and more, faced off on Instagram Live on March 28.