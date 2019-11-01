Netflix crime epic hits cinemas for a limited run on November 8

Robbie Robertson, former member of The Band, has detailed a new song he wrote for Martin Scorsese’s upcoming mob epic The Irishman.

The 76-year-old musician wrote the entire score for the Netflix production, but only ‘Theme for The Irishman’ makes it onto The Irishman soundtrack, set for release on November 8.

Loaded with mournful harmonica fills and a doomy snaredrum beat, the track sounds like a classic Spaghetti Western song given a modern update.

Theme for The Irishman

It sits alongside a selection of classic blues and ’50s pop tunes – as chosen by Scorsese’s usual music supervisor Randall Poster. The Five Satins’ doo-wop hit ‘In the Still of the Night’ makes an appearance, as does Fats Domino’s jazz-influenced ditty ‘The Fat Man’ and Glenn Miller’s ‘Tuxedo Junction’.

“This is probably the 10th film I’ve worked on with Marty, and every time we do it, it’s a whole new experience,” Robertson told Rolling Stone. “The music score for The Irishman was an unusual feat. We were trying to discover a sound, a mood, a feel, that could work, over the many decades that this story takes place. Marty was drawn to a theme I wrote that brought a unique, timeless quality to this movie.”

See below for the full track list:

‘In the Still of the Night’ – The Five Satins

‘Tuxedo Junction’ – Glenn Miller & His Orchestra

‘I Hear You Knockin” – Smiley Lewis

‘The Fat Man’ – Fats Domino

‘El Negro Zumbon (From the Motion Picture Anna)’ – Flo Sandon’s

‘Le Grisbi’ – Jean Wetzel

‘Delicado’ – Percy Faith & His Orchestra

‘Have I Sinned’ – Donnie Elbert

‘Theme for The Irishman’ – Robbie Robertson

‘Song of the Barefoot Contessa’ – Hugo Winterhalter & His Orchestra

‘A White Sport Coat (and a Pink Carnation)’ – Marty Robbins with Ray Conniﬀ

‘Canadian Sunset (Single Version)’ – Eddie Heywood

‘Honky Tonk, Pt. 1’ – Bill Doggett

‘Melancholy Serenade’ – Jackie Gleason

‘Qué Rico el Mambo’ – Pérez Prado

‘Cry’ – Johnnie Ray & The Four Lads

‘Sleep Walk’ – Santo & Johnny

‘The Time Is Now’ – The Golddiggers

‘Al Di La’ – Jerry Vale & The Latin Casino All Stars

‘Pretend You Don’t See Her’ – The Latin Casino All Stars