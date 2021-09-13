The Kid LAROI announces first ever world tour for 2022

The Kid LAROI has announced his first ever headline world tour in 2022.
- READ MORE: The Kid LAROI talks new single ‘Stay’ with Justin Bieber and shares update on debut album
The Aussie star is hitting the road for a mammoth jaunt which also includes a handful of UK and Ireland shows in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and Dublin.
The ‘End Of The World Tour’ will kick off at on January 29 at Arizona’s Federal Theatre. He will reach UK shores from April 20 at Manchester’s Victoria Warehouse before wrapping up at Auckland’s Spark Arena on June 11.
Tickets go on sale this Friday (September 17) at 10am BST and can be purchased here. You can view the full list of world tour dates below.
“I am beyond excited to share this experience with you all. It’s always been a dream of mine to headline a global tour. I cannot wait to see my fans all around the world and give them something that they won’t ever forget. It’s been a long time coming,” he said of the tour.
The Kid LAROI will play:
JANUARY 2022
29 – Arizona Federal Theatre
FEBRUARY
1 – Los Angeles The Novo
3 – San Francisco The Warfield
5 – Seattle Showbox SoDo
7 – Salt Lake City The Complex
8 – Denver The Mission Ballroom
10 – Austin Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
11 – Houston Bayou Music Center
12 – Dallas The Bomb Factory
15 – Kansas City Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
16 – Fillmore Minneapolis
17 – Milwaukee Eagles Ballroom
19 – Chicago Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
21 – The Fillmore Detroit
23 – Toronto HISTORY
24 – Montreal MTELUS
27 – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
MARCH
1 – House of Blues Boston
2 – The Fillmore Philadelphia
4 – Columbus EXPRESS LIVE! Indoors
5 – Pittsburgh Stage AE Indoors
6 – Washington DC Echostage
8 – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
9 – House of Blues Orlando
10 – Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy
28 – Copenhagen VEGA Main Hall
31 – Oslo Sentrum Scene
APRIL
2 – Stockholm Fryshuset
4 – Berlin Columbiahalle
5 – Offenbach Stadthalle
6 – Munich Muffathalle
8 – Milan Fabrique
10 – Zurich X-Tra
11 – Cologne E-Werk
13 – Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal Mainhall
14 – Paris Elysee Montmartre
16 – Amsterdam Melkweg Max
17 – Tilburg Poppodium 013
18 – Brussels La Madeleine
20 – Manchester Victoria Warehouse
22 – London O2 Academy Brixton
23 – Birmingham O2 Academy
27 – Glasgow Academy
28 – Dublin Olympia
MAY
26 – Sydney Qudos Bank Arena
30 – Perth RAC Arena
1 – Adelaide Entertainment Centre
3 – Melbourne Rod Laver Arena
6 – Brisbane Riverstage
10 – Wellington TSB Arena
11 – Auckland Spark Arena
Meanwhile, the Aussie artist made his awards show debut at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards in New York last night (September 12) with a performance of his hit ‘Stay’ with Justin Bieber.
Speaking to NME earlier this year, LAROI explained how ‘Stay’ stemmed from an unexpected message from Bieber.
“I actually never asked him how he found my shit,” LAROI said of Bieber. “He just DM’d me one day on Instagram and was just like, ‘You got the sauce’, and I responded back and was like, ‘Yo, what’s up? I’m a big fan’. He liked my message and that was it from there.”
Back in July, LAROI also said he was in the midst of working on his debut full-length album, with a targeted release of 2022. “I wanna drop the album before I go on tour, like on a big tour,” he added.