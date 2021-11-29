The Libertines announce huge 20th anniversary ‘Up The Bracket’ shows

The Libertines have announced a series of UK dates celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album ‘Up The Bracket’.

The band, who are already in the middle of their ‘Giddy Up A Ding-Dong Tour’, have announced three huge outdoor shows in Manchester, Hatfield and Cardiff along with an indoor show in Edinburgh.

The shows will kick off at Castlefield Bowl on July 1 before moving on to Hatfield House on July 22, Cardiff Bute Park on August 5 and Edinburgh O2 Academy on August 8.

Advertisement

Support will come from Supergrass at Hatfield House, while Sports Team will support the band’s dates in Manchester and Cardiff. Tickets for the gigs go on sale this Friday (December 3) at 9am. For more information head here.

According to a press release, The Libertines through original label Rough Trade Records, will also shortly “be unveiling a series of all bells and whistles, no stone unturned, vault-pillaging releases to mark ‘Up The Bracket’’s momentous birthday”. ‘Up The Bracket’ was originally released on October 22, 2002.

The band continuing their current tour at the O2 Academy in Birmingham tonight (November 29) before wrapping up with five shows at London’s O2 Forum in Kentish Town on December 19.

The Libertines’ full list of tour dates is as follows:

NOVEMBER 2021

29 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

30 – O2 Academy, Leeds

DECEMBER 2021

1 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

3 – O2 Academy, Newcastle

4 – Uni The Mountford Hall, Liverpool

6 – Academy, Manchester

7 – O2 Academy Leicester

9 – University Great Hall, Cardiff

10 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

11 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

13 – O2 Academy, Bristol

14 – Rock City, Nottingham

16 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

17 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

18 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

19 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

Advertisement

In October 2020, Carl Barat spoke to NME to discuss an update on their long-awaited follow-up to 2015’s ‘Anthems For Doomed Youth’.

“It’s been going well, but it’s been difficult with COVID,” Barat explained. “We started writing here, and that was going really well but John [Hassall, bass] is in Denmark and Pete [Doherty] is in France. It’s been a fucker to travel.

“We’re just waiting to get back on it, really. We’re all writing and it’s all positive. We’re just waiting to get back and lay stuff down, it’s just a matter of when. It would be nice if we could do it here. That would make a lot of sense. We’ve never been readier. We just need to get together and do it.”