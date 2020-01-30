The National collaborator Eve Owen has revealed details of her debut album.

‘Don’t Let The Ink Dry’, which has been produced by The National’s Aaron Dessner, will be released on May 8 via 37d03d Records.

Owen has also shared a soaring new single, ‘So Still For You’ to accompany news of the upcoming album release. Speaking about the new single, she said: “‘So Still For You’ is about how fleeting love can be, but how permanent words are. By sharing my love in a song, it lasts forever.”

Of the track’s video, Owen added, “We had a clear idea of what the song meant to us but we were equally really in love with the idea of seeing what came naturally once a camera was put in front of Eve.

“It’s so lovely to work as a two-person team. Every idea is valid and a strong contender—we can just play and follow whatever feels fun. The song is led by a delicate balance of vulnerability and wild power. I think for the video we just wanted to explore both themes honestly and see where it led us visually.”

You can watch the video here:

Speaking about her collaboration with Dessner, Owen said: “What I enjoyed most was that there were no rules. I could say or do whatever I wanted without feeling judged, which is the most wonderful feeling when you’re working creatively with someone.”

Dessner added: “We ultimately recorded more than 40 songs over three years, and this first album feels like a collection of them. I enjoyed the process immensely. We felt free to imagine and chase whatever sounds or arrangements inspired us.

“In the middle of that time, she helped me make a National song called ‘Where Is Her Head,’ which she fearlessly sang lead on. There’s so much Eve is capable of and I’m grateful to know her.”

‘Don’t Let The Ink Dry’ track list:

Tudor

Lover Not Today

Mother

After The Love

For Redemption

Bluebird

She Says

I Used To Dream in Colour

So Still For You

Blue Moon

29 Daisy Sweetheart

A Lone Swan

Owen will tour the UK later this year, with dates in London, Leeds as well as the Great Escape and Deer Shed Festival. The tour dates are listed below.

Eve Owen tour dates:

February 13 – London – Servant Jazz Quarters

May 2 – Leeds – Live at Leeds

May 14 – Brighton – The Great Escape

July 25 – Topcliffe – Dear Shed Festival

Meanwhile, The National have confirmed that they’ll play “two unique sets” over two nights in London this summer.

The band will continue to tour in 2020 in support of their May 2019 album ‘I Am Easy To Find’. The record was accompanied by the release of a short film, which was directed by Mike Mills and starred Alicia Vikander.

The National will play two gigs at the O2 Academy Brixton in London on June 1 and 2. The shows have been billed as “two nights only / two unique sets”.