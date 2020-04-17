‘The Simpsons’ have an all new quarantine-themed couch gag

The Simpsons are getting an all new quarantined-themed couch gag in a new episode that will air this weekend.

According to The Verge, the new episode opening will see each member of America’s most famous animated family at home in lockdown whilst wearing a Virtual Reality headset. Each will be seen on the couch as they embark on their imaginary, VR journey.

In the opening sequence, which will air on April 19, Homer will be seen flying a plane and Marge surfing, whilst Bart will appear snowboarding down a mountain.

Lisa, meanwhile, will be seen swimming with whales whilst Maggie is seen riding her tricycle around the empty streets of Springfield.

You can see a clip from the upcoming episode here:

Are we back with a brand-new episode this Sunday? You betcha! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QrvJwGJjs6 — TheSimpsons (@TheSimpsons) April 16, 2020

Last week, a Canadian family recreated the intro to The Simpsons to help stave off boredom while social distancing at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sutherlands, from Ontario, decided to use their Halloween costumes of everyone’s favourite yellow family to put a COVID-19-related spin on the cartoon classic’s opening theme.

Joel A. Sutherland and his family’s take on the various characters of The Simpsons clan included a family member posing as Bart Simpson and writing: “I will social distance” on a blackboard. The original intro shows Bart writing repeated lines, which change episode to episode, on a school chalkboard as part of his detention.

Joel told NME that the school chalkboard was the result of a “family collaboration.” He said: “We had to use what we had in the house, so we were all brainstorming ideas off of each other.”

He continued: “My family and I have been having a great time creating videos during the pandemic and couldn’t believe that yesterday’s post took off the way it has! The best part has been seeing how much joy and happiness it has brought to people around the world at a time when we need that the most.

“We honestly didn’t anticipate it would have this kind of reach and are blown away. It’s a bit nerve-wracking too, to be honest. It definitely helped with boredom, but it was more a great project to focus our energies on, instead of thinking about the unknowns with the virus.”

In other news, a Simpsons episode from two years ago, Heartbreak Hotel, sees Marge and Homer self-isolate, adding more fuel to the prescience of the long-running series.