The Trump administration is considering banning TikTok in the US

TikTok could be banned in the United States by the Trump administration.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has revealed that the government are considering banning the app due to its origins in China.

“I don’t want to get out in front of the President, but it’s something we’re looking at,” Pompeo told Fox News in a new interview.

Advertisement

Pompeo continued, saying that Americans should only download TikTok “if you want your private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party”.

He continued: “We are taking this very seriously and we are certainly looking at it. We have worked on this very issue for a long time, whether its the problem of having Huawei technology in your infrastructure.

“We’ve gone all over the world and we are making real progress getting that out. We had declared ZTE a danger to American national security.

“With respect to Chinese apps on people’s cell phones, I can assure you the United States will get this one right too.”

Advertisement

It is not clear yet whether the new move is in any way related to TikTok users, along with K-pop fans, reportedly buying thousands of fake tickets to a Trump rally in Tulsa, leaving the arena half-empty.

Last month, TikTok signed a new deal to license Prince’s entire discography. “Prince was known for breaking boundaries and TikTok has proven to do so as well,” the app’s Entertainment Advisor Troy Carter said in a statement announcing the news.