The View announce new album ‘Exorcism Of Youth’ and UK shows

The View have announced their new album ‘Exorcism Of Youth’ along with plans for a pair of UK shows this May.

The new record is out June 9 via Cooking Vinyl and will be the first from the indie rockers’ in eight years, having spent five years apart before reconvening in 2022 – you can pre-order/pre-save it here.

The first taste of ‘Exorcism Of Youth’ arrives in the shape of lead single ‘Feels Like’, which frontman Kyle Falconer described as “anthemic from the get go”.

“Even though under the surface it’s about somewhere everyone’s been in their life before: regret of losing someone amazing due to your inner demons and seeing them moving on with their life, when you’re stuck in a ‘nightmare not a dream,’” he explained in a statement.

“When I first sat down to write it I had Holden Caulfield from ‘Catcher in the Rye’ in mind. It’s playing out in his mind and it’s his own paranoia destroying him from the inside out when in reality she’s the perfect woman.”

Listen to ‘Feels Like’ below.

Alongside the album announcement, The View have shared details of two shows this May at Manchester’s Deaf Institute (10) and London’s Oslo (11), their first shows in both cities since 2017. Pre-sale starts this Wednesday (February 22) 9am GMT, and general sale goes live Friday, February 24 at 9am GMT. You can buy tickets here.

The band – comprising Falconer, Kieran Webster and Pete Reilly – relocated to Granada, Spain to record the new album with producer Youth (The Verve, Jesus & Mary Chain, The Charlatans).

“Working with Youth on our third album ‘Bread and Circuses’ was one of the best experiences of my career so we jumped at the chance to revisit the opportunity with him in Spain,” Falconer added. “To be able to go into the studio again as a band with added experience was just magical.”

Find the ‘Exorcism Of Youth’ tracklisting below.

1. ‘Exorcism of Youth’

2. ‘Feels Like’

3. ‘The Wonder of It All’

4. ‘Arctic Sun’

5. ‘Shovel In His Hands’

6. ‘Allergic To Mornings’

7. ‘Black Mirror’

8. ‘Neon Nights’

9. ‘Dixie’

10. ‘Woman of the Year’

11. ‘Footprints in the Sand’

12. ‘Tangled’