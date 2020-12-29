‘The Walking Dead’ director teases Rick Grimes’ return

The Walking Dead director Rosemary Rodriguez has teased Rick Grimes’ potential return.

Rodriguez, who has worked on the show since season seven, was asked what she was most looking forward to in 2021 on the AMC drama’s Twitter page. She responded: “Finding Rick Grimes on the big screen!”

She later backtracked, adding: “That’s just my hope and dream… I’m expressing my hopes for 2021!”

Advertisement

Despite her initial comment, Grimes’ return in 2021 does seem a little hopeful, after Andrew Lincoln recently said he was hoping to reprise his role in a trilogy of films when shooting starts next spring, earlier this month.

Finding Rick Grimes on the big screen! #TWDFamily ❤️ https://t.co/FA30EudDdJ — Rosemary Rodriguez (@rosemarydirects) December 28, 2020

That’s just my hope and dream… https://t.co/VTA8bUqGLD — Rosemary Rodriguez (@rosemarydirects) December 29, 2020

The actor, who left the AMC show after season nine, added: “It does feel like there is a certain sense of positivity and the cavalry’s coming with the vaccines. And there’s a real sort of sense of a renewal, hopefully.”

He also said earlier this year that the team is still “working on it” and they have yet to go into production.

Showrunners also previously confirmed that season 11 would be the last of the show, set to air in two parts between 2021 and 2022.

Advertisement

Six bonus episodes of season 10 will also be released in the new year, with a synopsis of the new episodes revealing that “we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake.”

The description added: “The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides.

“As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?”