The Weeknd announces new ‘After Hours’ tour dates for 2022

The Weeknd has announced new UK dates as part of his ‘After Hours’ world tour for 2022 – check out the schedule below.

The Canadian artist (real name Abel Tesfaye) was initially due to hit the road in support of his latest album last October, but in May he was forced to push the shows back to June 2021 due to the coronavirus crisis.

Tesfaye will now touch down in the UK on October 6, 2022 for three consecutive performances at The O2 Arena in London. He will then head to Manchester, Birmingham and Newcastle to fulfil his previously announced postponed concerts.

It’s also been announced today (February 3) that The Weeknd will return to the UK in November 2022 for an additional two shows in Glasgow and London. An extra Belfast gig will take place on October 13, 2022.

Tickets for the new dates will go on general sale here next Monday (February 8) at 10am GMT. Those purchased for the postponed concerts will be valid for the corresponding rescheduled appearances.

You can see The Weeknd’s UK/EU tour dates below and find the full schedule on his official website. (*= new show)

Sept 10 – Helsinki, Finland – Hartwall Arena*

Sep 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Ericsson Globe

Sep 15 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Sep 16 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena*

Sep 18 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena

Sep 20 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena

Sep 21 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Sep 23 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Sep 24 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Sep 26 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle*

Sep 28 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Sep 29 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis*

Oct 01 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena*

Oct 03 – Amsterdam, Holland – Ziggo Dome

Oct 04 – Amsterdam, Holland – Ziggo Dome*

Oct 06 – London, UK – The O2

Oct 07 – London, UK – The O2

Oct 08 – London, UK – The O2

Oct 10 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena

Oct 11 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Oct 13 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena*

Oct 15 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena

Oct 16 – London, UK – The O2

Oct 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Oct 19 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Oct 20 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Oct 22 – Bordeaux, France – Arkea Arena*

Oct 24 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Center*

Oct 25 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena*

Oct 28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi*

Oct 29 – Montpellier, France – Sud de France Arena*

Nov 01 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum*

Nov 02 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion*

Nov 04 – Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Arena*

Nov 05 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

Nov 07 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena*

Nov 10 – Mannheim, Germany – SAP Arena*

Nov 12 – Lyon, France – Halle Tony Garnier*

Nov 13 – Paris, France – Accor Arena*

Nov 15 – Glasgow, Scotland – The SSE Hydro*

Nov 16 – London, UK – The O2*

Meanwhile, The Weeknd will take to the stage for the Super Bowl halftime show this Sunday (February 7). The event’s producer, Jesse Collins, recently revealed that the singer’s appearance will be performed entirely live.

“I think there’s a lot of stuff happening in the show that people aren’t going to expect,” Collins explained. “It’s just going to be fun. It’s so perfect.”