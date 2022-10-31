Where was ‘The White Lotus’ season 2 filmed?

The White Lotus season two has given fans their first glimpse at its new filming locations as the first episode premiered tonight (October 31).

The first season of the hit HBO show was filmed at Hawaii’s Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, but the new episodes have taken the cast and crew over to Europe instead as the show continues as an anthology series.

The White Lotus season two was filmed in locations across Italy, with the main resort based at Sicily’s Four Seasons San Domenico Palace Taormina. The hotel boasts views of Mount Etna and has a glamorous past that extends well beyond hosting the show’s filming sessions.

Back in the ‘60s, the likes of Sophia Loren and Audrey Hepburn are said to have stayed at the hotel – long before it was owned by Four Seasons – while the chain claims Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton once “had a furious argument on the terrace of their suite”.

Elsewhere, you can expect to see a plethora of other views of Sicily in the new season, including when some characters take to the Ionian Sea on yachts. The show will also stop off in Noto, where filming reportedly took place at a piazza and a villa in the hills that lie to the south of the city, and Palermo, the capital of Sicily.

Season two of The White Lotus will see the return of Jennifer Coolidge, who won Outstanding Supporting Actress for her role as Tanya McQuoid at this year’s Emmys, as well as Jon Gries as her now-husband Greg. New faces will include the Di Grasso family, played by F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli and Adam DiMarco, new couple Daphne and Cameron Babcock (Meghann Fahy and Theo James), and fellow partners Harper and Ethan Spiller (Aubrey Plaza and Will Sharpe).

In a five-star review of The White Lotus season two, NME wrote: “This isn’t a show you should second-guess too much, but [writer-director Mike] White drops hints that future episodes could explore issues of sexual content and sexual experimentation as well as white (and white-passing) privilege. One thing that’s not in doubt: The White Lotus is still laugh-out-loud funny.”