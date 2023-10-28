Thelma Schoonmaker says playing ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ with an intermission is a “violation”

Legendary editor Thelma Schoonmaker has said cinemas showing Killers of the Flower Moon with an intermission are “in violation” and argued that it “is not right”.

The three-times Oscar winner is concerned by reports that several cinemas have decided to break up Martin Scorsese’s latest with an intermission, cutting up the film’s three and a half hour-long run time.

Killers of the Flower Moon is based on the true story of the murder of more than 60 Native Americans in 1920s Oklahoma and stars Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio as an uncle and nephew plotting to steal the oil underneath the tribe’s land. Previously, Scorsese has defended the film’s lengthy runtime.

Speaking to The Standard, Schoonmaker, who has worked on every Scorsese film since 1980’s Raging Bull, voiced her concern at the news.

Schoonmaker said: “I understand that somebody’s running it with an intermission which is not right. That’s a violation so I have to find out about it.”

Meanwhile, Scorsese has shared a new list of films for fans that are ‘companion pieces’ to his own films.

Earlier this week (October 26), Scorsese revealed that he joined Letterboxd, a film social media site that encourages users to log and review films they’ve seen.

Since joining, Scorsese has logged 69 films and has curated a list of classic film watches that users can pair with his own films.

“I love the idea of putting different films together into one program. I grew up seeing double features, programs in repertory houses, evenings of avant-garde films in storefront theatres,” Scorsese wrote in his Companion Films list introduction.

He continued: “You always learn something, see something in a new light, because every movie is in conversation with every other movie. The greater the difference between the pictures, the better.”

In a five-star review of the film, NME wrote: “This is among Scorsese’s most important work. Popular music from the 1920s, Native American songs and Robbie Robertson’s bluesy score help round off this remarkable Western, a film that will linger in the minds of its audience for a long time.”