There’s an AC/DC and Eagles supergroup on the way

Key members of the rock giants hint at mystery collaboration

Two key members of AC/DC and Eagles are teaming up for a mysterious collaboration.

AC/DC singer Brian Johnson and Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh have been in the studio, Walsh has revealed on his Instagram.

Walsh posted a photo of the pair together, along with a caption reading: “Great day making music today with my old pal Brian in London. We nailed it! Love ya man!”

Walsh didn’t give any further details about the collaboration, but it follows the pair making an impromptu song for Johnson’s TV series A Life On The Road.

The series saw Johnson discuss the careers of several musicians, including Walsh. In their episode, Walsh talked about his career in Eagles and his early band James Gang.

It has been speculated that they will record a studio version of their song from A Life On The Road, and that they have since been writing new music together.

AC/DC are believed to be putting the finishing touches to their first album since 2014’s ‘Rock Or Bust’. Johnson, guitarists Angus and Stevie Young and drummer Phil Rudd were pictured together outside a recording studio in Vancouver. It’s also believed that bassist Cliff Williams is rejoining the heavy rock veterans, after he was pictured with the band in February.

The album would be their first since Angus Young’s brother Malcolm died from cancer in 2017. He had been unable to join the ‘Rock Or Bust’ tour due to ill health. Johnson had quit AC/DC due to hearing loss during the same tour, and was replaced by Axl Rose. But he has recovered sufficiently to rejoin the band.

Eagles began a UK tour on Saturday (June 23) at Wembley Stadium. Their remaining tour dates are below:

Birmingham Arena (June 28)

Liverpool Echo Arena (June 30)

Leeds First Direct Arena (July 2)

Glasgow SSE Hydro (July 4)