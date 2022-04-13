These are the biggest-selling vinyl albums and singles of 2022 so far

Yard Act, Frank Turner and Tears For Fears have scored the biggest selling vinyl albums and singles so far in 2022 – check them out on NME first below.

‘The Overload’ was the biggest selling vinyl album so far with 11,000 units sold since its release in February, according to the Official Charts Company.

Yard Act’s debut album was closely followed by Tears For Fears’ first album in 17 years ‘The Tipping Point’, while Black Country New Road came in third with their second album ‘Ants From Up There’.

Elsewhere, Fleetwood Mac’s classic album ‘Rumours’ went in at four, The Wombats‘ ‘Fix Yourself, Not The World’ finished fifth and Charli XCX came sixth with ‘Crash’.

“It’s ace to have won music for at least one quarter of the year,” Yard Act said of their accolade. “Clearly it has made some form of connection with enough people, for this to happen which is the most important thing.”

“We are incredibly grateful for that and will never forget that. To all our team and the whole crew at Island Records for believing in us, working so hard and chucking loads of money at it, thank. NOW LET’S GO GET THIS BREAD!”

The best selling vinyl albums of 2022 so far are:

1. Yard Act – ‘The Overload’

2. Tears For Fears – Tipping Point’

3. Black Country New Road – Ants From Up There’

4. Fleetwood Mac – ‘Rumours’

4. The Wombats’ ‘Fix Yourself, Not The World’

6. Charli XCX – ‘Crash’

7. Rex Orange Country – ‘Who Cares’

8. Don Broco – ‘Amazing Things’

9. Bonobo – ‘Fragments’

10. Frank Turner ‘FTHC’

Meanwhile, the biggest selling vinyl single of the year so far was Frank Turner’s ‘A Wave Across A Bay’ closely followed by Ghost’s ‘Hunter Moon’.

“This is great news, I love vinyl, I’m very proud of the song,” said Turner. “It’s a benefit single for the Tiny Changes charity, which was set up by the family of [Frightened Rabbit‘s] Scott Hutchison in the wake of his death, so that’s what the song is about. Thanks very much.”

Elsewhere, Yard Act’s ‘Dark Days’ came in third and Shakespears Sister’s 90s hit ‘Stay’, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, was at four.

The best selling vinyl singles of 2022 so far are:

1. Frank Turner – ‘A Wave Across A Bay’

2. Ghost – ‘Hunter Moon’

3. Yard Act – ‘Dark Days’

4. Shakespears Sister – ‘Stay’

5. Arab Strap – ‘Aphelion’

6. The Mysterines – ‘Under Your Skin’

7. Wolf Alice – ‘The Last Man On Earth’

8. Khruangbin and Leon Bridges – ‘Texas Sun’

9. The Specials – ‘Ghost Town’

10. Placebo ‘ Beautiful James’

Meanwhile, vinyl record sales in 2021 were the highest they’ve been in 30 years, despite widely publicised issues with backlogs and delays.

According to figures from the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), more than five million vinyl records were sold last year, an 8 per cent increase on 2020. It marks the 14th year in a row that the format has increased sales, with vinyl records making up 23 per cent of all albums sold this year.

Vinyl sales in the UK also look set to overtake CDs this year, according to figures gathered by the Entertainment Retailers’ Association (ERA) – based on unit sales provided by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) – which show that 2021 sales point to vinyl becoming greater in value than CDs this year.