These New Puritans have shared a new single, ‘The Mirage’ which is taken from their upcoming new album, ‘The Cut.’ You can listen to the new song below.

Released on February 14, ‘The Cut’ is a “sister-release” to their last album, 2019’s ‘Inside the Rose’ and will have “new music, orchestral interludes and re-workings” as well as “remixes by friends and collaborators.”

Speaking about the new song, Jack Barnett said: “George’s original idea was to get a group of kids to shout abuse, things like ‘Are you awake? Do you still exist? Hello yuppies, hello cunts’ but the idea evolved away from that, maybe for the best.”

You can listen to ‘The Mirage’ here:

George Barnett added: “The process of recording the choir was like our own Opportunity Knocks, I think the children thought ‘This could be IT…Hollywood here we come…’ but we didn’t discard any of their voices, we wanted the realness and purity.

“We intentionally sought them: went to Hackney – didn’t go for West London’s finest, ‘I can hit any E you like’ professional type stuff. ‘The Mirage’ is strange in that it’s something Jack wrote when we were 16.”

Of the new album, Barnett said: “A lot of these songs were started during the ‘Inside The Rose’ sessions, but we didn’t have the right momentum to finish them. So we came back to them and turned them inside out.”

‘The Cut’ track listing:

‘The Mirage’

‘Infinity Vibraphones Orchestral Mirror’

‘Beyond Black Suns’ [Scintii remix]

‘If I Were You’ [Love At The End of the Human Age]

‘Infinity Vibraphones’

‘Angels Come Down’

‘Anti-Gravity Piano Mirror’

‘A-R-P Piano Mirror’

‘Beyond Black Suns’ [Andrew Liles Ambient Mix]

‘New Fire’

‘Sphinx In Pieces’

‘Inside The Rose Orchestral Mirror’

‘Where The Trees Are On Fire’ [Maenad Veyl Remix]

‘Inside The Rose’ #MeToo mix [Andrew Liles]

‘Angels Brass Canon’

‘Where The Trees Are on Fire Phone Note’

‘Into The Trees’ [Ossian Brown Recomposition]

‘Intro Tape (Live 2019) Part 1’

‘Intro Tape (Live 2019) Part 2’

Reviewing ‘Inside the Fire’ from their last album, NME said: “‘Into The Fire’ is much more commercial offering than anything on ‘Field of Reeds’, but remains unashamedly eccentric.

“…This is the sound of two musicians following their own path, unconcerned with which Spotify playlist they wind up gracing. 10 years since they tricked us into thinking they were an indie band, that’s pretty cool.”

These New Puritans will return to London next month for a one-off show, ‘The Blue Door’, on February 23 at the Barbican.