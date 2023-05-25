This is the most bloodthirsty show on TV

The Last Of Us has been revealed as the most bloodthirsty TV series.

In new data provided by IMDb and Cinemorgue Wiki (via BonusFinder), the post-apocalyptic drama was named as the most fatal show in the world, with 56.5 per cent of its characters being killed.

The HBO series also has the highest mortality rate, with roughly 5.78 characters dying per episode.

Advertisement

Created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (co-director of The Last Of Us games), the series follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) 20 years after modern civilisation has been ravaged by a deadly infection.

A synopsis reads: “The series takes place 20 years after modern civilisation has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone.

“What starts as a small job soon become a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the US and depend on each other for survival.”

According to BonusFinder‘s data, Starz historical drama Spartacus has the second highest death rate for a TV show, with 46.7 per cent of its characters being killed. The Walking Dead sits at third with 39.6 per cent.

The Last Kingdom, a UK-produced historical drama, made the top four with 34.7 per cent of its characters being killed.

Advertisement

Other major shows in the death rate top 10 include Fear The Walking Dead (33.5 per cent), Game Of Thrones (28.8 per cent), and Vikings (28.4 per cent).

Back in January, HBO renewed The Last Of Us for a second season. Beyond that, co-ceator Craig Mazin previously teased that there could also be a third season, in order to comprehensively cover the story of the second game.

In a four-star review of the first season, NME wrote: “Gamers have been burned before by poorly conceived adaptations of their favourite titles, so they were naturally skeptical. But they needn’t have been. The Last Of Us lacks novel ideas, but when it’s this good it can get away with it.