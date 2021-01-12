Thousands of UK university students have been offered a 50 percent rent reduction amid the third coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Unite Students, the nation’s largest student accommodation provider, has confirmed that its tenants will be able to apply for the discount for four weeks due to the current “stay at home” restrictions.

Those affected by the rules, which were announced on January 4, will also be offered a complimentary, four-week extension of their tenancy agreement at the end of the academic year.

The 50 per cent reduction and the extension will be available to students who are living away from their rented accommodation from January 18-February 14.

You can check your eligibility and apply here.

Student Roost, meanwhile, is offering a discount of up to six weeks’ rent to its residents who are unable to travel back to university because of the lockdown.

Students are required to apply by 23:59 on January 25. Further details on the scheme can be found here.

“Thanks so much to all the residents who have contacted us and for your patience until we could update you,” a message reads on the company’s Twitter account. “We’re grateful to you for following the rules & taking the risk of COVID-19 seriously.”

This comes after a number of universities – including Sheffield, Manchester, Essex and Newcastle – confirmed that their students will not be required to pay rent if they are not returning to their accommodation during the lockdown.

However, Universities UK has said that the “vast majority” of students are at the mercy of private landlords and other providers, as they do not reside in accommodation that is owned by the university.

As the BBC report, an increasing number of students are pledging to withhold rent due to the latest restrictions, while many have hit out at the prospect of paying full tuition fees – despite the fact that most learning is currently taking place online.

Back in October, first-year student Kate McMahon spoke to NME about her experience of going to university in the midst of a pandemic – claiming that the UK government “don’t care about us [students]”.

“It’s entirely the Government’s fault,” McMahon said. “University halls have been able to open because the Government have decided, ‘Oh it’s safe for students to go into halls.’

She went on to say that “the economics of the university” had been prioritised over “the mental and physical health of the students”.