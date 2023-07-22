Threads has reportedly already lost half of its active users

Threads, Meta‘s new rival to Twitter, has reportedly already lost half of its active users less than a month after launching.

Launched last week (July 5), the app was pitched as Mark Zuckerburg’s “friendly” rival to Twitter, which is owned by tech billionaire Elon Musk.

According to Zuckerburg, Threads earned 10million subscribers within its first seven hours, though many of those have now stopped regularly using the app.

Now, a new study from SimilarWeb has reported that Threads’ daily active user count has dropped by around half, from 49million to 24million, in the space of a week.

The site said of the findings: “Threads is missing many basic features and still needs to offer a compelling reason to switch from Twitter or start a new social media habit with Threads.”

After it emerged that Twitter were threatening to sue Meta over the launch of Threads, Musk then made a personal attack against Zuckerburg.

Responding on Twitter to a screenshot of a conversation on Threads between Zuckerberg and the Wendy’s account, Musk said: “Zuck is a cuck”. He then added: “I propose a literal dick measuring contest.”

It comes after he labelled Threads “just Instagram minus pics,” saying that the idea “makes no sense, given that thirst pics are the main reason people use [Instagram]”.

He added: “Competition is fine, cheating is not.”

After the launch of Threads, The Guardian reports that Twitter has now accused Meta of violating Twitter’s “intellectual property rights”.

Writing in a letter to Zuckerberg (via Semafor), a lawyer for Twitter said it “has serious concerns that Meta Platforms (Meta) has engaged in systematic, willful and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property”.