Tiger King star Joe Exotic has said that he’d like Brad Pitt or David Spade to play him a film about his life.

Exotic – real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage (né Schreibvogel), is the controversial private zookeeper whose story is covered in Netflix‘s latest true crime hit Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

The co-creators of the hit Netflix series, Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, were asked by the Hollywood Reporter if Exotic had a preference on who he’d like to play him in any upcoming biopic.

Chaiklin told the publication: “Yes, he would like Brad Pitt or David Spade to play him,” adding: “he doesn’t refer to David Spade as David Spade — he refers to him as ‘Joe Dirt’.”

Spade portrayed Joe Dirt in the cult 2001 film of the same name, with a wave of comparisons between him and Exotic emerging in the wake of the documentary’s release.

Yesterday (April 3), Dillion Passage – Exotic’s husband – revealed that the Netflix star was currently self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic after being transferred to a new jail.

Exotic is currently serving a 22-year sentence after being found guilty of paying a hit man $3,000 (£2,422) to unsuccessfully kill Carole Baskin, an animal rights activist whom he’d accused of trying to derail his private zoo business. He is also serving time for 17 other wildlife-related charges.

Passage said his husband was moved recently from Grady County Jail in Oklahoma to Federal Medical Center, a 1,500-inmate facility in Fort Worth, Texas. Exotic’s former prison had some cases of COVID-19 among its inmates, meaning that he would need to be quarantined upon arrival.

“We speak like three to five times every day, but since he’s been moved to this new facility, they are putting him on a COVID-19 isolation because of the previous jail he was at, there were cases,” Dillon added. “I’ve yet to speak to him since he moved.”

In related news, Marilyn Manson recently shared an old message he received from Exotic asking for an endorsement for his failed campaign to become the Governor of Oklahoma.

Posting on Instagram earlier this week (April 1), Manson shared a Twitter DM he received from Exotic on January 16, 2018 which read: “I’m running for Governor of Oklahoma and trying to speak for the real people for a change and get some help for addiction in this State that no one cares about.

“Would you endorse me? Not asking for money. Just to use your name as an endorsement.”

Captioning the Instagram post, Manson finally issued his response to Exotic’s request over two years on from the original message: “Nope. Don’t Fuck With Cats.”