Greenpeace has announced a number of special virtual concerts to replace the festival season.

The environmental charity would normally be hosting events across the country, including preparing the Greenpeace Field at Glastonbury, but due to the coronavirus lockdown things have been very different this year.

The event will feature exclusive performances from Tim Burgess, Alice Phoebe Lou, Arlo Parks, Baaba Maal, Denai Moore, Georgia, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Self Esteem and more to be announced.

Taking place from June 18 to 20, fans will be able to tune into all the action via a new interactive website at Actionallareas.org, featuring digital ‘areas’ of live music, food and information on becoming a part of Greenpeace.

“Normally at this time of year Greenpeace would be preparing to hit the road for a summer filled with festival appearances and collaborations, bringing their vital message to festival-goers across the land,” said a Greenpeace spokesperson.

“This year, instead, Greenpeace has announced a way to keep the party and activism message strong – ‘Greenpeace AAA (Action All Areas)’- an inclusive online experience open to all.

“Greenpeace will present an array of music performances, live DJ sessions, plus much more, focusing on how – once the worst of the COVID crisis has settled – we must come together and push forward to build a fairer, safer, cleaner, and more resilient world.”