Tom Grennan delivers food to the elderly as London continues to battle coronavirus

Tom Grennan has stepped in to help deliver food to the elderly as London continues to battle the coronavirus.

The elderly, particularly those over 70, are at an increased risk of developing severe illness from COVID-19.

They also face the prospect of having to self isolate in the coming days for up to four months as the virus continues to spread.

Grennan has said on Twitter that he is offering a helping hand to those in need in east London.

He wrote: “I’m walking dogs & delivering food for the elderly who are house bound in Dalston / Shoreditch / Bethnal Green. Community sport in full effect down here, but then again it always is. Big love to everyone, we’re a dream team in times of adversity.”

His gesture comes as Transport for London confirmed a reduced service will run in the UK capital as it attempts to curb the spread of the virus.

A skeleton service will allow key workers to travel, but from Friday (March 20) there will be no Waterloo & City line and the Night Tube will not run until further notice.

From today (March 19), a maximum of 40 London Underground stations that do not interchange with other lines will also be closed.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “People should not be travelling, by any means, unless they really, really have to. Londoners should be avoiding social interaction unless absolutely necessary, and that means they should be avoiding using the transport network unless absolutely necessary.”

In a press conference relating to the coronavirus crisis earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said UK citizens should now avoid all “non-essential” contact with others as cases of the virus continue to increase worldwide.

Grennan recently shared new single ‘This Is The Place’, the first preview of the upcoming second record, back in January. The album will follow up his 2018 debut ‘Lighting Matches’.

Speaking about the album at the NME Awards 2020, he described the record as a “thank you note” following a breakup, and said fans can “expect better” from the upcoming LP.