Tom Hanks pens moving letter to bullied school boy named Corona

Tom Hanks has sent a typewriter, and a personal letter, to an eight-year-old boy who has been bullied because he’s called Corona.

The actor wrote a heartwarming note to Corona De Vries after the young Australian sent him a letter when he and wife Rita Wilson fell ill with coronavirus last month.

In his letter, Corona wrote: ”I heard on the news you and your wife had caught the coronavirus. Are you OK?

”I love my name but at school people call me ‘the coronavirus.’ I get very sad and angry when people call me this.”

The star sent a letter replying to his new friend and also gifted him with a Corona-brand typewriter, which he’d used while recovering in Australia.

Hanks – who spent several weeks quarantining Down Under, where he was working on Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic, when he fell ill – wrote: “Dear Friend Corona, Your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful! Thank you for being such a good friend – friends make friends feel good when they are down.

“You are the only person I’ve ever known to have the name Corona – like the ring around the sun, a crown.

“I saw you on TV, even though I was back in the USA already – and all healthy. Even though I was no longer sick, getting your letter made me feel even better. I thought this typewriter would suit you. I had taken it to the Gold Coast, and now, it is back – with you.'”

Hanks is known for his large collections of typewriters and urged Corona to continue their correspondence with the device.

He concluded: “Ask a grown up how it works. And use it to write me back.”

And The Forrest Gump ended the letter with a reference to the theme song to his movie Toy Story, writing: “PS! You got a friend in ME!”

Hanks was the first A-lister to say publicly he had caught coronavirus, along with his wife, they were in Australia shooting the new film on March 11.

Idris Elba is still “asymptomatic” after finishing his quarantine period with his wife Sabrina Dhowre.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling said she suffered “all symptoms” of coronavirus and has now “fully recovered” – although she was not tested.

Singer Pink revealed she and her three-year-old son Jameson had spent the previous fortnight battling the disease.